Aizawl: Mizoram reported 91 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday- 58 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2,25,823, a health department official said.

The state reported 149 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The death toll now is 689 and no fatality was reported from Tuesday, the official said.

The fresh cases detected from 1,126 sample tests put the single-day positivity rate at 8 per cent, he said.

The state now has 725 active cases, while 294 people have recovered from the infection on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 2,24,409, he said.

The state has so far tested more than 19.07 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,126 samples on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.39 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.73 lakh of them have received the full dose.