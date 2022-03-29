Aizawl: Mizoram reported 248 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 185 more than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2,24,104, a health department official said.

The northeastern state reported 63 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The death toll rose to 684 as three more persons from Aizawl, Siaha and Saitual districts have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

2,078 sample tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 11.93 per cent came out positive for the infection, he said.

The state now has 1,162 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,22,258 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 302 people on Monday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.17 per cent against the national average of 98.75 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, which is less than the national average of 1.21 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.94 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.23 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.66 lakh of them have received the full dose.