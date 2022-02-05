Aizawl: Mizoram reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday which is 179 less than the previous day taking the state’s tally to 1,83,473.

A health department official informed that the death toll rose to 621 as three more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

However, the single-day recovery rate was higher than the infection rate as 1,896 people have been discharged from various COVID-19 Care centres in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 27.38 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 6,489 sample tests, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,039, followed by Mamit district (191) and Lunglei district (135), he said.

The northeastern state now has 13,103 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,69,749 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.51 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17 lakh samples for COVID-19 out of which 10.75 per cent have come out positive for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday and 6.17 lakh of them have received the full dose.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned religious gatherings in areas declared as red-zone.

According to the new guidelines issued on Friday, places of worship or religious places will remain closed and no religious gathering is allowed in areas declared as the red zone.

Worship service only during daytime is permitted with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity in areas other than the red zone.

The new guidelines will be in force until further order.

Funerals and weddings are allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the guidelines said.

School and hostels will remain open for only students of classes 10 and 12, who are appearing for their board examinations, it said.

Training institutes are allowed to open with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Economic and farming activities will function normally.

However, shops in the red-zone areas will remain close on an odd-even basis.