Dimapur: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Saturday urged the Government of India and the Naga negotiating parties to come to a logical conclusion on the Naga political issue at the earliest.

Though the talks, both with the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), to resolve the decades-old Naga issue were said to have concluded on October 31, 2019, a resolution is yet to see the light of the day. After several rounds of negotiations since 1997, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN (IM) in 2015 and Agreed Positions with the NNPGs in 2017 to resolve the issue.

At an emergency meeting in Kohima, the central bearers of the NPF also urged the Centre to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act from the entire Naga area as well as the northeastern region.

The meeting adopted a six-point resolution. It appreciated the recent resolution of the working committee of the party for extending the invitation to the regional parties to come together in the larger interest of the people.

Resolving to wholeheartedly work for the success of the NPF candidates in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, the NPF central office-bearers appealed to all the party ticket aspirants who were denied tickets to extend support to the NPF official candidates.

The meeting appreciated the United Democratic Alliance government in Nagaland for which NPF is a partner for according recognition to the Tikhir tribe as one of the recognised tribes of the state.

Speaking at the meeting, NPF central working president Apong Pongener reminded that the NPF belongs to the Naga people and the party represents their identity and desire.

While lauding the party rank and file of the party for always standing firm for the cause and interest of the Naga people, Pongener called upon the party leaders to remain steadfast in their stand despite the odds.

Pongener said the NPF has set up only 10 candidates for the ensuing Manipur polls, adding that all the ticket holders are strong candidates. He hoped they will emerge victoriously.

NPF secretary-general Achumbemo Kikon briefed the meeting on how the 10 candidates of the party for the Manipur election were selected.

Stating that 40 applications from ticket aspirants were received by the party, he said even in non-Naga tribal areas, many aspiring candidates sought the NPF ticket.