Aizawl: Mizoram registered 119 new COVID-19 cases with a single-day positivity rate of 20.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 2,30,348, a health department official said Friday.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported during the same period and the death toll stood at 706, the official said.

However, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours has increased by 14 against the total cases reported on the previous day, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district (61 cases), Lunglei district (38), Saitual district (14), Champhai district (4) and Hnahthial district (2), he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,067, while 2,28,575 people have so far recovered from the infection, including 16 people in the last 24 hours.

The discharge rate stood at 99.23 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 588 on Thursday.

Mizoram continued to have the second highest number of active cases in the northeastern region after Assam, whose active cases stood at 3,150 on Friday.

Mizoram constituted 17.43 per cent of the total 6,119 active cases in the region, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.