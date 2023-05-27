Hyderabad/Secunderabad:The ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ witnessed a massive participation of 50,000 enthusiasts at the NCC Parade Ground here on Saturday.

The event – organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India – was held to commemorate 25 days to the International Day of Yoga.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan graced the occasion as the chief guest as the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal; the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & DoNER, G KishanReddi; Union Minster of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai actively participated in making this grand event a great success.

Celebrities from the city like Padma Bhushan awardee and noted badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand; cine actors Sree Leela, Vishwaksen, Krishna Chaitanya among other dignitaries were also witness to the electrifying atmosphere on the occasion.

Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY conducted the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) as thousands performed Yoga in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Telegana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “Happy to be here on this beautiful morning to perform Yoga.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to celebrate Yoga as a festival of happiness, festival of health. I urge everyone to embrace yoga.

“I must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for taking Yoga to the global stage and making it a mass movement towards good health. Yoga will make you happy, yoga will make you healthy, yoga will make you beautiful,” he said.

Addressing the grand audience, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “My heart is filled with joy to see massive participation in the Yoga Mahotsav by the people celebrating the cause of good health through Yoga.

“As a true sign of India’s glorious heritage, Yoga received an unprecedented boost when the world started celebrating Yoga every year on June 21.

“Due to his unflinching effort to make Yoga a massive healthcare movement to enrich the quality of life, our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has been championing the cause of Yoga leading from the front.