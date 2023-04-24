IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged six Mobile Integrated Counseling & Testing Centre (ICTC) Vans from the western gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

The six Mobile ICTC Vans started their operations in four valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal and two hill districts of Churachandpur and Senapati.

These vehicles have been procured by the Manipur Aids Control Society (MACS) through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Also read: Manipur BJP MLAs camp in Delhi, seek removal of CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister said that the mobile van will also provide for other hill districts, however, a smaller van would be used considering the narrow roads.

He appealed to the public to stay away from drugs as they had affected people’s lives in many ways.

This initiative will go a long way in ensuring that healthcare services, including regular health check-ups, antenatal care, and counseling, are accessible to the people living in remote areas of Manipur.

The mobile ICTC consists of a van with a room to conduct a general examination and counseling, and a space for the collection and processing of blood samples, etc.

A mobile ICTC consisting of a team of paramedical health-care providers (a health educator/ANM, counselor, and LT) can set up a temporary clinic with flexible working hours in hard-to-reach areas, where services are provided ranging from regular health check-ups, syndromic treatment for STI/reproductive tract infection (RTI) and other minor ailments, antenatal care, immunization, as well as HIV counselling and testing services.

Speaking to media persons, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the problems of drug menace in Manipur could not be solved only by catching drugs and destroying poppy plantations but also rehabilitation programs for drug addicts are also necessary.

Also read: Manipur: CM N Biren Singh chairs review meeting to prevent illegal influx from Myanmar

The CM stated that there had been a decline in HIV prevalence; however, there is still a need for proper treatment of the infected persons.

Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, Project Director, MACS Haobam Rosita and other officials of MACS also attended the programme among others.