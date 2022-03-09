Guwahati: The first person to receive a genetically modified pig heart died on Tuesday.

The person, 57-year-old David Bennett Sr, died at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

He died two months after the transplant surgery.

However, it is not yet clear if his body rejected the foreign organ.

The hospital spokeswoman said that they have not identified the cause of death.

Since the tests on him are yet to be conducted, the hospital was not able to reveal much about the cause or reasons that may be led to his death.

The hospital authority further said that they plan to publish the results of the tests in a “peer-reviewed medical journal”.

He according to his medical records was said to be “ineligible” for a conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart pump.

Before the surgery took place, Bennett said that he wanted to live and the surgery was his do or die option.

The surgery took place on Friday, January 7, 2022, and after three days, it was revealed that he was doing fine. However, after almost two months, he died.

The statement by the hospital then said that to make the transplant possible, three genes that are responsible for the rejection of pig organs by human immune systems were removed from the donor pig.