A recent study showed that people who brush their teeth three times a day have a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and those who have dental diseases or missing teeth have a higher risk of developing metabolic disorder.

The gum disease caused by bacterial infection of the gums and bones that support the teeth is known as periodontitis. If the disease is left untreated, can lead to tooth loss and other complications. Individuals with gum disease have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood, which can impair insulin sensitivity and contribute to higher blood sugar level.

Diabetes affect the salivary glands in the mouth that result in the production of less saliva, a fluid that prevents tooth decay and bacteria growth. Individuals with diabetes have a weakened immune system making them susceptible to infections including gum disease.

It is essential to maintain a good oral hygiene including brushing twice a day and seeing a dentist in case you suffer from any dental problems.

Moreover, maintaining blood sugar levels through a healthy diet, exercise and medication help to prevent or manage diabetes and the oral health problems associated with it. Oral health and diabetes are interrelated and taking care of it contributes to overall well-being.