Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose also known as blood sugar is too high.

Blood glucose is the main source of energy that we get from food.

Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that helps glucose from food to get into your cells which is used for energy.

There are certain symptoms of diabetes that are so mild that people tend to ignore them.

Some people do not notice until they face long-term issues from the disease.

Here are 6 early signs which show that you are suffering from diabetes:

Fatigue

Our body converts the food into glucose that is used by cells to convert into energy.

If the body doesn’t make enough or any insulin or if your cells resist the insulin production in your body, the glucose cannot get into them and you have no energy.

This make you tired than usual.

Peeing more often

An average person pees four to seven times in 24 hours.

When you have diabetes, it pushes your blood sugar level, your kidneys may not be able to bring it all back in.

This causes the body to make more urine and take more fluid.

Increased thirst

Frequent urination makes you feel dehydrated accelerating your thirst to drink more water which finally led to the drink more-pee more-drink more cycle.

Itchy skin

As body is using fluids to make pee, there’s less moisture left in the body which may make and your mouth and skin dry.

Dry skin can make you itchy.

Dental issues

Apart from blood, extra sugar or glucose is present in our saliva.

This lead harmful bacteria to grow in our mouth and create plaque.

Blurred vision

Extra sugar can get trapped in the lens in the middle of the eye, causing a temporary blurred effect.