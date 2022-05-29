Mumbai: Maharashtra for the first time has reported four patients of BA 4 variant and three cases of BA 5 variants of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-lineage.

The development was confirmed by an official of the state health department.

All the infected persons only had mild symptoms and were treated at home.

These particular sub-lineages of the Omicron were first reported in some parts of the world including South Africa in April.

Institute of Science Education and Research conducted the whole genome sequencing.

The category of the virus was confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad.

It has been reported that the seven patients were from Pune.

Four of them are men and three are women. Four patients are above 50 years of age while two are in 20-40 age group while one patient is a nine-year-old child.

In addition, all the six adults to have been infected were jabbed with both the vaccine dosages. One of them even had a booster shot.

The child, however, is unvaccinated but all of them were treated successfully in home isolation.

As per reports, two of them had travelled to South Africa and Belgium, while three had travelled to Kerala and Karnataka.

Of them, the remaining two had no travel history.