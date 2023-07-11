Candies or lollipops can serve as a reward to the children whenever they fulfil some task given to them by the elders but this sugary treat can also work as diagnostic testing during a visit less intrusive and more joyful.

According to recent research, a lollipop-based saliva collection system can capture bacteria from adults and remain shelf-stable for up to a year. The participants involved in the study prefer candies over the traditional collecting methods.

The throat swabs are commonly used to collect samples for the diagnosis of various illnesses including strep throat. Strep throat is a bacterial infection that makes your throat feel sore and scratchy.

Saliva sampling is a less-gag-inducing method in which the patient’s saliva is tested with methods such as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).

However, gathering the required amount of saliva can be somewhat gross, so the scientists are looking to make the process more enjoyable by combining it with the experience of enjoying the lollipop.

The research was conducted by developing CandyCollect. CandyCollect looks like lollipops, except for its spoon-like stick with a spiral-shaped groove carved into the top. The flattened end is covered with isomalt candy, allowing the saliva to easily flow into the groove as the lollipop is eaten.

The researchers have sent CandyCollect and two conventional saliva sampling kits to 28 adult volunteers. However, when one or both the conventional methods detected the target bacteria and also CandyCollect detected it correctly most of the time.

Moreover, the device gives accurate results even after storing it for a year. This method inspires other scientists to develop more intuitive and convenient at-home testing methods.