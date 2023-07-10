According to recent research, people who do not consume six essential nutrients have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). These essential nutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals and water.

Consuming whole-fat diary products, seafood, legumes, nuts, fruits and vegetables lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

The study also discovered that there are other strategies that maintain a healthy diet like consuming unprocessed meats or entire grains. The study focuses on common healthy eating habits.

In 2019, the World Health Organization estimates nearly 18 million people who died due to cardiovascular disease. Out of these deaths, 85 percent is due to heart attacks and strokes. The results of the study was derived from the diet score from the PHRI’s (Public Health Research Initiative) ongoing, large-scale global Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study.

The PURE Healthy Diet Score focuses on protective or natural foods. The other diet scores combined foods that are considered to be harmful such as processed and ultra-processed foods or nutrients that are considered to be protective for one’s health.

Moreover, consuming moderate amounts of fish and whole-fat diary products help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and mortality. The health outcomes could achieve with moderate consumption of grains and meats as they are unrefined whole grains and unprocessed meats. The PURE Healthy Diet Score include an average daily intake of fruits at two to three servings, vegetables at two or three servings, nuts at one servings and dairy at two servings. The score involves consuming legumes three to four times in a week and eating fish two to three times weekly. This can be substituted by whole grains at one serving daily and unprocessed red meat or poultry at one serving daily.