Switching to a healthier diet and a little change in your lifestyle habits can help you improve fertility. The road to parenthood is not easy for everyone, A Study says almost 20% of couples face challenges conceiving. But do not lose hope as you are not alone in this journey, we are here with some tips that can help you improve fertility without the help of medication or surgery.

Quit Smoking

Tobacco use is associated with lower fertility. Smoking ages your ovaries and depletes your eggs prematurely. If you smoke, ask your health care provider to help you quit.

Eating a Bigger Breakfast

Eating a substantial breakfast may help women with fertility problems. One study found that eating a larger breakfast may improve the hormonal effects of PCOS, a major cause of infertility.

Consumption Of Foods Rich in Antioxidants

Antioxidants like folate and zinc may improve fertility for both men and women. They deactivate the free radicals in your body, which can damage both sperm and egg cells.

Avoid Trans Fat

Eating healthy fat every day is important for boosting fertility and overall health. However, trans fats are associated with an increased risk of ovulatory infertility, due to their negative effects on insulin sensitivity and it is avoidable.

Cut down on carbs when you have PCOS.

Eat lesser Refined Carbs

It’s not just the amount of carbs that’s important, but refined carbs may be especially problematic. Refined carbs include sugary foods and drinks and processed grains, including white pasta, bread, and rice.

Eat More Fibre

Fibre helps your body get rid of excess hormones and keeps blood sugar balanced. Certain types of fibre can help remove excess estrogen by binding to it in the intestines. The excess estrogen is then removed from the body as a waste product.

Get Active

Exercise has many benefits for your health, including increased fertility. Increasing moderate physical activity has positive effects on fertility for women and men, especially those with obesity.

Reduce The Consumption Caffeine

The association between caffeine and fertility isn’t very conclusive. Study suggests that women who consume more than 500 milligrams of caffeine daily take up to 9 1/2 months longer to get pregnant.