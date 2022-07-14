New Delhi: A man who returned from the UAE has tested positive for monkeypox in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man who came from UAE a few days ago has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

He landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 12 and is “quite stable, with all vitals normal”, she said.

The central government has sent a team, which has experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to assist the state.

“There is nothing to worry about or to be anxious about. All the steps are being taken and the patient is stable,” health minister told a news agency.

She said his primary contacts have been identified — his father, mother, a taxi driver, an auto driver, and 11 co-passengers from adjacent seats.

Also earlier in the day, the Centre wrote to states to take precautions. Concerned over cases in Europe and America — monkeypox is rarely reported outside Africa — the government issued guidelines about isolation and contact tracing in May.