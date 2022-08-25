New Delhi: COVID-19 still seems to be a nightmare and despite more than 2 years passing since the first case being reported, multiple cases are being reported in India.

As per latest updates, India reported 10,649 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

With the new reported cases, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 4,43,68,195.

Union Health Ministry further said that in the past 24 hours, 36 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the country.

The total number of deaths have now been reported to be 5,27,452.

The active cases are 0.22 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

On Wednesday, the day positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent while weekly positivity rate stood at 3.59 per cent.

It may be mentioned that there reports of many people with booster doses being infected with the virus.