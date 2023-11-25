Vitamin E is an essential nutrient that the body needs for many important functions. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can contribute to aging and various chronic diseases. Vitamin E also plays a role in immune function, inflammation, and blood vessel health.

Vitamin E is found naturally in many foods, including nuts, seeds, oils, and vegetables.

Reduces markers of oxidative stress and improve antioxidant defenses. Oxidative stress is a condition that occurs when there’s an imbalance between your body’s antioxidant defenses and the production and accumulation of compounds called reactive oxygen species (ROS). This can lead to cellular damage and increased disease risk. Because vitamin E acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body, studies have shown that supplementing with high doses of it can reduce markers of oxidative stress and boost antioxidant defenses in some populations.

Reduces heart disease risk factors. Having high blood pressure and high levels of blood lipids such as LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides may increase your risk of developing heart disease. Promisingly, research suggests that vitamin E supplements may help reduce heart disease risk factors such as these in some people.

Benefits those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD includes a number of conditions that cause an accumulation of fat in the liver in people who drink little or no alcohol. According to research findings, vitamin E supplements may improve some aspects of health in people with NAFLD.

Helps manage dysmenorrheal. Dysmenorrhea is a condition characterized by severe and frequent menstrual pain, such as cramps and pelvic pain. Promisingly, research suggests vitamin E supplements may reduce pain in women with this condition. In a 2018 study in 100 women with dysmenorrhea, taking 200 IU of vitamin E daily relieved menstrual pain more than a placebo.

Benefits skin health. Vitamin E supplements may be helpful for those with certain skin disorders, such as eczema. However, research is currently limited, and more studies are needed to learn more about this potential benefit.

Benefits cognitive health. Maintaining optimal vitamin E levels and taking supplements may help protect against cognitive decline. But it’s still unclear whether the supplements benefit people with cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Benefits older adults. Because vitamin E plays important roles in health, such as reducing inflammation and improving immune function, supplements may benefit people who have increased needs or don’t get enough in their diets, such as some older adults.

Improves lung function. Studies have shown that vitamin E supplements could improve lung function and certain symptoms of asthma in children and adults.