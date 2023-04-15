New Delhi: A Gurugram-based start-up named PredOmix has created a new blood Artificial Intelligence (AI) test that can detect approximately 32 types of cancers in both men and women with a 98% accuracy rate.

The company’s patented technology, OncoVeryx-F, combines the study of small molecules (metabolomics) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify metabolite signatures of multiple cancers in a single test.

The test was initially launched in 2022 and identified four significant female-specific malignancies in a single blood test, namely breast, endometrium, cervix, and ovary.

The company has now upgraded the test to 32 cancers, including pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, and sarcomas, which are notoriously difficult to detect.

The test also helps in determining the presence or absence of cancer as well as the tissue of origin or cancer type.

Dr Kanury V.S. Rao, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), PredOmix, said that the test’s development would significantly impact cancer mortality, especially when the early detection of the disease might significantly improve treatment outcomes.

The test will enable medical practitioners to detect cancer early, leading to more effective treatment regimens and a higher chance of survival.

PredOmix has conducted a field study with blood samples collected from over 4,000 patients across different geographic regions of India.

The results were “excellent,” and the average detection accuracy was 98%.

The company has filed a provisional international patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and initiated clinical trials with over 10,000 people in India to validate the results.

Currently, the test is priced at Rs 12,000 for women-specific cancers, and the cost would differ for the 32 cancers for men, which are still under development and would be available later this year.