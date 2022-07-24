Delhi: A man who had no history of foreign travel was found to have been infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in Delhi.

This is the first reported case in Delhi and the fourth in the country. The patient has been admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College.

As per reports, the infected is a 34-year-old man who had recently attended a stag party in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Later he was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions.

After he was admitted, his samples were taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

On Saturday, his test results came positive.

As of now, his close contacts are being identified and they are being quarantined.