NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase-3 trials for its COVID-19 intra-nasal vaccine (BBV154), reports said on Friday.

According to Bharat Biotech, the trials would evaluate the nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and also to use as a booster dose schedule.

BBV154 (nasal covid vaccine) has received approval for phase-3 clinical trials.

The trials will evaluate BBV154 nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and booster dose schedule.

An intranasal vaccine would not only be simple to administer but also reduce the use of needles and syringes, among others.

It would also impact the overall cost of a vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech’s chairman Krishna Ella had said.