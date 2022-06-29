New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly approved Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.

As per reports, the vaccine was approved on Tuesday.

The vaccine was approved after the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of the CSDCO recommended the granting of emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the age group of 7 to 11 years.

Along with this, DCGI also approved Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ two-dose mRNA vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations for the 18 and above age group.

As per reports, it is the first time ever that this vaccine has been stable for storage at 2°C to 8°C.

The data was submitted by the company in April and additional data was submitted in May.

The data was found to be “satisfactory by the Subject Expert Committee under India’s drug regulator.