According to recent research, a potential mechanism in humans explains how and why deep sleep brain waves can regulate the body’s sensitivity to insulin and help improve blood sugar levels the next day.

These synchronized brain waves act like finger that flicks the first domino to start an associated chain reaction from the brain that goes down to the heart and then help to regulate the blood sugar level of the body.

The combination of two brain waves known as the sleep spindles and slow waves lead to an increase in the body’s sensitivity to the hormone called insulin lowers the blood glucose level of the body.

The research showed the sleep factor can be used as part of a therapeutic and painless adjunct treatment for those with high blood sugar or Type 2 diabetes.

The results of the study states that deep-sleep brain waves could be used as a sensitive marker of the next day’s blood sugar levels.

The therapeutic relevance of this research suggests a novel, non-invasive tool, deep and sleep brain waves for mapping and predicting someone’s blood sugar control.

The researchers have studied how the coupling of non-rapid eye movement sleep spindles and deep, slow brain waves correspond to an entirely different function that of learning and memory.

It was found that deep-sleep brain waves have improved the ability of the hippocampus, part of the brain associated with learning and to retain information.

This research reveals the role of these combined brain waves in humans that is the critical body function to manage blood sugar.

The deep-sleep brain waves predict the following day’s glucose control after controlling certain factors such as age, gender, duration, and the quality of sleep.

This indicates something uniquely special about the electrophysiological quality and coordinated ballet of this brain oscillations during deep sleep.

The research can aid people suffering from Type 2 diabetes. The reboot of your body’s sensitivity to insulin results in more effective control of blood sugar the following day.