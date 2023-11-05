Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the development and function of the brain. It is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder in children, affecting approximately 5% of the global childhood population. ADHD can cause a wide range of symptoms, including difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. These symptoms can interfere with a person’s ability to learn, perform at work or school, and maintain relationships.

While Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, it can persist into adulthood. In fact, it is estimated that up to 60% of children with ADHD continue to experience symptoms as adults. However, effective treatments are available, and with proper management, people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder can live full and productive lives.

Some of the common symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

feeling restless or fidgety, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

talking a lot and interrupting others

having a short attention span or difficulty paying attention to others

finding it difficult to wait your turn

becoming easily distracted or having difficulty concentrating, like finding it hard to watch a film at the cinema

appearing unable to listen, to carry out instructions or having a need to constantly change activity or task

having difficulty making or keeping friends

having difficulty organizing tasks, being forgetful or missing important appointments

feeling very sensitive or overly emotional

having little or no sense of danger

making careless mistakes or saying or doing things without thinking

For an extensive period of time, it was widely believed that females and girls were significantly less likely to experience ADHD than males and men. However, this has not been definitively proven. There is a paucity of research on how ADHD presents in individuals who do not identify as male or female. Nevertheless, your experience is valid, regardless of its nature.

Standard Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Medication: Many young people tell us they find medication helpful because it makes it easier for them to focus and concentrate.

Therapy: Through therapy, you can learn to understand your behaviors and find practical ways to better manage and cope with everyday situations.

Counseling: It can really help to talk together with your family and a counsellor about how to deal with things in your daily life.

Getting support in education: We know it can be tricky, but try being as open as possible with a trusted adult, like your teacher, about the impact ADHD has on you. This will help you to get the right support. Your school can help you to organize your day, make sure you have handouts to look at, or give you additional time during exams.

Exercise: Exercising regularly can help everyone to improve their mood. It can also help you to get rid of any built-up energy and help you to focus better.

Talk to someone you trust: It can help to tell friends that you trust about your ADHD so they can support you. If you know someone with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), it might be helpful to talk about their experiences and come up with coping strategies together.

Take breaks: If you find it hard to concentrate for a long time, make sure to take regular breaks. For example, if you’re studying for a test, divide your time into manageable chunks with plenty of breaks so you don’t feel overwhelmed.

