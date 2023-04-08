GUWAHATI: Assam is prepared to handle situation if Covid-19 strikes again.

This was stated by State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday.

He said this after virtually attending a review meeting with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister chaired a review meeting via video conferencing with the health ministers of all states on Saturday in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

He asked them to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease.

Interacting with media after the meeting, the State Health Minister said, “States like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra are reporting a high number of Covid cases.

Also read: No more lockdown in Assam: Keshab Mahanta

“In the light of previous experiences, it was discussed how coronavirus spreads to different states.

“All states have been asked to maintain strict watch on the situation.”

He further said, “Assam is prepared to handle the situation if Covid-19 strikes again.

“In the past three months, there were only two Covid-positive cases in the State.

“The patients were kept under home isolation and they recovered within 3-4 days.

“Precautionary measures are being taken.

“There is no need to panic but we have to remain alert,” he added.

According to sources, India reported 6,050 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the active caseload stood at 28,303 on Friday.