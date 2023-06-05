GUWAHATI: Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, a premier Yoga Institute of Northeast India, along with a number of Yoga organizations of Assam like Purvanchal Mahila Yoga Foundation, All Assam Yoga Mahasangha etc organized launching ceremony of ‘Assam Yoga Jana Jagaran Yatra, 2023’ on Sunday at Sangeetacharya Lakshminath Barua Sadan, Assam Sahitya Sabha complex, Guwahati to mark the countdown of the 9th International Day of Yoga to be organized on June, 2023.

Barnali Sarma, secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam ceremonially launched the statewide campaign programme.

In her inaugural speech, she emphasized on the importance of Yoga practice in order to attain good health and all round personality development.

Bidyadhar Kumbhakar, Prabhari, Bharat Swabhiman, West Assam, Yogavid Prafulla Barman, Secretary, Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, Dr Shantanu Roychowdhury, aassociate rofessor, Pandu College, Guwahati were present at the ceremony as the appointed speakers, while Yogacharya Subhasish, founder president of Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre presided over the function.

Shubhabrata Mukhopadhyay, vice president, Indian Yoga Association, Sabita Devi, programme executive, Doordarshan Kendra, Guwahati, Rupjyoti Kar, secretary, Arogya Care Foundation, Dhing, Nagaon, Dr Danirang Reang, assistant professor, Yoga, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Dr Madhan Saharia, assistant professor, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Dipika Kalita, president, All Assam Yoga Mahasangha, Pranab Kumar Nath, assistant director, Press Information Bureau, Guwahati, Arundhuti Talukdar, executive member, ’Swasthyamm the yoga magazine were felicitated in recognition of their selfless service towards the spread of Yoga tradition and Yoga Culture.

Students of Swami Shivananda Gurukul, Maligaon and Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre performed Yoga demonstration at the ceremony.

Divya Jyoti Deka conducted the function.