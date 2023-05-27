DIBRUGARH: A new medical oxygen skill laboratory was inaugurated at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Friday.

The Medical Oxygen Skill Lab has been designed to provide hands-on training and skills development in the use of medical oxygen, a critical element in the treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses.

The lab is said to be equipped with state- of-the-art facilities and equipment and a team of experienced trainers will be on hand to provide expert guidance and support.

The inaugural function held at the OIL lecture hall auditorium of AMCH was attended by Biswajit Pegu, DC, Dibrugarh, Dr Sanjib Kakoti, Principal, AMCH, Dr Prashanta Dihingia, Superintendent, AMCH and other dignitaries.

The laboratory established with the support of United States Agency International Development (US AID), Reaching Impact, Saturation, and Epidemic Control (RISE) & Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) is said to be the second Oxygen skill laboratory in India that is established after Amritsar.