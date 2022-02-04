Guwahati: On Friday, Assam reported only 739 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet informed about the new cases.

The total 739 COVID-19 cases were reported out of 27,729 tests.

He also informed that while Kamrup Metro had reported 165 cases while there were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The overall recovery rate was 97.25 per cent.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, the state reported 1019 cases of which 238 COVID-19 cases in Kamrup Metro.

The cases on Friday has shown a significant improvement in the total COVID-19 scenario in Assam.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that if the COVID-19 situation in the state improves, then all educational institutions in Assam might reopen by February 15.

He added that the government is waiting for the number to be in the 1000s so that there can be relaxations in the COVID-19 relaxations

The CM further added, “We see a decline in the COVID-19 cases and if it continues to decline, we will be able to open educational institutions by February 15.”

He added that so far 9 lakh students were vaccinated in the state and if the schools are kept open, more students will be vaccinated.