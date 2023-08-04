Monsoon gives a little relief from the sweaty and scorching heat of summer but there are many skin infections caused by the weather. It is important to maintain a proper hair and skincare routine to prevent dandruff, oily scalp, and greasy hair that weakens the hair roots and cause monsoon hair fall. Maintaining a healthy scalp is important by avoiding hair products that include silicone. If you notice too much of hair loss that can be a clear sign of an underlying scalp issue.

Here are few ways to maintain scalp health during monsoon:

Wash your scalp to remove the dirt, sweat or pollutants that accumulate due to moisture in the hair.

It is important to dry up your hair after washing it as damp hair is prone to fungal infections.

Use a gentle, pH-balanced and silicone-free shampoo that soothes the scalp and hair type reducing the dryness of the scalp. It helps cleanse the scalp without stripping away essential oils.

Avoid using warm water for washing your hair as it can strip away the natural oils from scalp leading to dryness and potential scalp irritation.

Keep your personal belongings like combs and other hair accessories clean and prevent sharing your personal belongings so to prevent spread of scalp infections.

Consume well-balanced diet including nutrients such as protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids.

Include dairy products, legumes and plant-based protein as our hair primarily contain keratin which is important for healthy hair.

Avoid eating processed food as it does not provide necessary nutrients for healthy hair.