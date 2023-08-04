Monsoon gives a little relief from the sweaty and scorching heat of summer but there are many skin infections caused by the weather. It is important to maintain a proper hair and skincare routine to prevent dandruff, oily scalp, and greasy hair that weakens the hair roots and cause monsoon hair fall. Maintaining a healthy scalp is important by avoiding hair products that include silicone. If you notice too much of hair loss that can be a clear sign of an underlying scalp issue.
Here are few ways to maintain scalp health during monsoon:
- Wash your scalp to remove the dirt, sweat or pollutants that accumulate due to moisture in the hair.
- It is important to dry up your hair after washing it as damp hair is prone to fungal infections.
- Use a gentle, pH-balanced and silicone-free shampoo that soothes the scalp and hair type reducing the dryness of the scalp. It helps cleanse the scalp without stripping away essential oils.
- Avoid using warm water for washing your hair as it can strip away the natural oils from scalp leading to dryness and potential scalp irritation.
- Keep your personal belongings like combs and other hair accessories clean and prevent sharing your personal belongings so to prevent spread of scalp infections.
- Consume well-balanced diet including nutrients such as protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids.
- Include dairy products, legumes and plant-based protein as our hair primarily contain keratin which is important for healthy hair.
- Avoid eating processed food as it does not provide necessary nutrients for healthy hair.