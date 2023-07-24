Green bananas or unripe bananas is beneficial for health. Green bananas may not be great in taste as the other varieties of bananas. Delicious recipes can be made out of green bananas by boiling, steaming or making banana fries. Most people know that green bananas are beneficial for people with stomach problems or bowel problems but there are many other benefits related to it.

Here are some health benefits of green bananas:

Rich in potassium

Green bananas are great source of potassium. 1 cup of green bananas boiled contain 531 milligrams of potassium. Potassium plays an essential role in the functioning of kidney.

Helps in weight loss

Green bananas is a good source of dietary fibre. Fibre induces the feeling of fullness and satiety. It reduces the unnecessary chewing of foods as it makes the stomach full.

Excellent source of Vitamins

Green bananas are great source of vitamins and minerals. It also helps to absorb other essential minerals and nutrients of our body.

Good for diabetics

Green bananas have low sugar content. The glycemic index of green bananas is 30. Foods that have glycemic index less than 55 are absorbed and metabolised slowly that does not lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Raw bananas are rich in dietary fibres which is a highly recommended nutrient for people suffering from diabetes.

Stomach problems

The high fibre content help to ease health conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and constipation. To ease stomach problems you can consume by boiling it.

Controls cholesterol level

Raw bananas are a rich source of resistant starch. Resistant starch is a type of starch that does not get fully broken down by your body or absorbed during the digestion process. This helps to control the cholesterol in our body.