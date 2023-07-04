The scorching heat and the humidity of the monsoon along with uncontrolled sugar levels can create havoc on your skin. Diabetes can lead to numerous health issues including skin problems. The humid weather of monsoon can worsen skin problems as it ideal for bacteria, fungus and other microbial growth. The uncontrolled sugar can cause dry or itchy skin to fungal infections and other serious skin problems. A decrease in the blood circulation can damage collagen and does not allow your skin to heal completely.

With the increase in humidity levels, fungal infections, skin rashes and skin irritations becomes inevitable. One of the skin problems is Eczema, a non-contagious skin condition caused by heat and sweat. Another skin problem is scabies, which is an itchy skin rash caused by sarcoptes scabies. Scabies causes intense itching at night. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of suffering from eczema and scabies.

Here are some measures that people with diabetes should follow to take care of their skin during monsoon:

Maintain personal hygiene by wearing clean clothes especially inner wear and keeping your house and surroundings clean.

Avoid staying in wet clothes and keep your feet and hands dry.

Carry a raincoat wherever you go so to protect yourself from getting wet.

Some of the skin problems are contagious so avoid sharing their personal belongings with others.

The food diet also plays an important role in reducing skin problems. Opt for healthy food like fruits rather than having spicy food. Avoid mangoes, watermelon, vegetables, yoghurt, almonds, garlic, brown rice, and oats.

It is advisable to consult with a dermatologist in case of any serious skin problems.