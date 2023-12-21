Guwahati: COVID-19 cases are again increasing at an alarming rate in the country. India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

In the state of Kerala alone 300 new active cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with three deaths on Wednesday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 21 confirmed cases of the JN.1 COVID variant have been reported, sparking both attention and concern across the nation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86.

However, the global health body emphasizes that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

While the Union Health Ministry emphasizes the need for caution, experts are quick to allay fears, underlining the effectiveness of existing treatments and the mild nature of the infection.

The emergence of the JN.1 COVID variant and India reporting 21 cases is neither surprising nor particularly worrying, say scientists, allaying fears but also advising adherence to existing precautionary measures.