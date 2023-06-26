Keeping your blood sugar level in check is one of the important way to manage diabetes. Having the right diet and following healthy food habits helps to manage diabetes effectively. People with diabetes should check their blood sugar levels before eating and then repeat after 1-2 hours after their meals. Keeping a record of their blood sugar levels helps you to guide which food should be added to our diet.

Here are a few ways that helps to manage blood sugar level:

Carbohydrate choices

Choosing complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index (GI) that are digested and absorbed more slowly leads to a rise in blood sugar levels. Include whole grains, legumes and non-starchy vegetables are ideal choices while refined grains food and sugary foods should be avoided.

Portion control

Take the help of a registered dietitian that will make a diet chart for you with appropriate portion sizes, ensuring a balanced diet according to the needs of the individual. Dividing meals into smaller, more frequent portions throughout the day can also help prevent sharp spikes.

Regular physical activity

Daily exercise, cycling and running help to manage blood sugar levels effectively. Physical activity and walking helps to improve insulin sensitivity, allowing glucose to be utilised more efficiently.

Hydration

Drinking water throughout the day helps to flush out the excess sugar from the bloodstream. Drink water, coconut water, or unsweetened beverages to keep your blood sugar level balanced.

Regular blood glucose monitoring

Monitoring blood sugar levels pre-meals and post-meals provides valuable insight about how specific foods affect blood sugar. Individuals can make informed choices and adjust their diet and medication as necessary.