Salads helps to add nutrients to our diet. Salads must be rich in antioxidants, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, calcium, fibre and phytonutrients makes the salad more refreshing and delicious. Including wide variety of leafy vegetables to our diet are the best way to make the salad more colourful and low in calories and sodium. Including protein and healthy fats makes the salad more filing and delicious. During monsoon when there is high humidity, rainfall there’s always a risk of getting water-borne diseases like typhoid, food poisoning and diarrhoea. So, it’s essential to consume salads and sprouts and green vegetables during this season.

Fueling your body with salads helps body in the digestion process that help to boost the overall well-being of a person. Salads loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals helps in weight management and enhance absorption of nutrient. Salads also helps to reduce inflammation, increase energy levels and strengthens the immune system.

Salads can be tasteless but including textures, flavour, toppings can make salad enjoyable. Crunchy nuts and tangy dressings can make salads much more flavourful.

Here are some ways to make a salad that is healthy for your gut:

Include a variety of green vegetables that enhances the flavour and nutrient content of the salads.

Varieties of colourful vegetables can be added to your salad that contains antioxidants that increases the nutrients.

Include protein to your salads that keeps your stomach filled up.

Healthy fats can also be included that helps to absorb nutrients making it flavourful.

Include plant-based fat that enhances the gut microbiome.