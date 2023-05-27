During adolescence, there are many hormonal changes that take place in the body of both males and females. Females’ body have to undergo several changes that take place both physically and mentally. One such change in the female’s body is undergoing menstruation.

Most of the girls suffer from various health hazards like cramps, nausea, bloating, mood swings and irritability during periods. Periods have a great impact on our body causing uneasiness to perform any activity. Making certain modifications and changes in lifestyle help to ensure a trouble-free periods.

Here are some ways to ensure hassle-free periods:

Eat healthy food

It is essential to eat healthy food during periods. Include whole grains, salads, fruits and vegetables in your diet to nourish your body. Fruits like bananas, oranges, watermelons, and broccoli are period-friendly foods that you can add to your diet.

Avoid salt and coffee

During periods, it is advisable to avoid adding too much salt to your food. Also reducing the intake of caffeine also helps as consuming too much tea and coffee can slow the flow of food. It can also cause bloating and inflammation.

Sleep well

Girls get a lot of cramps during periods and so taking some extra rest during your monthly cycle helps to deal with the cramps and provide relief. Mostly our body becomes lazy during periods and we do not feel like working as our energy level drops

Exercise

Regular exercise and yoga can reduce the severity of PMS symptoms including mood swings, pain and cramps and bloating. The stretching of muscles during yoga gives relief to the period cramps.

Use heating pad

Using a heating pad acts as a medication during periods. Heating pad improves blood circulation and boost the flow of oxygen to abdominal muscles.