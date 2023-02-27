A “nervous breakdown” or “mental breakdown” is a term used to describe a period of intense mental distress due to a trigger, intense stress, or mental trauma that one is facing in life. It may cause mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and acute stress disorder. The signs of a mental breakdown may vary from person to person. It is essential to treat such people with empathy, understanding, and compassion.

Here are some steps that can help you to assist someone experiencing a mental breakdown:

· Remain calm and listen attentively

It’s important to stay calm and listen to what they have to say without being judgmental, interrupting, or making assumptions.

· Offer reassurance and support

Let the person know that they are not alone and they have your back. Ask them to seek professional help if necessary.

· Help them to identify coping strategies

Advise them to engage in stress-relieving activities such as deep breathing, meditation, or exercise that relaxes them.

· Seek professional help

If the person is in a crisis situation, then it is recommended to contact a mental health professional or emergency services as soon as possible.

· Avoid being confrontational or dismissive

Avoid using language that is dismissive or confrontational, and don’t try to solve their problems if you can’t understand the intensity of the situation.