Physiotherapy helps to restore movement and function when someone is affected by injury, illness or disability. It can also help to reduce your risk of injury or illness in the future. It takes a holistic approach that involves the patient directly in their own care. There are many top rated physiotherapists in Guwahati.

World Physiotherapy Day is celebrated on September 8 annually. On this day, physiotherapists aims in spreading awareness about the advantages of physical therapy and how it may help people heal from injuries, manage chronic ailments, and improve their overall quality of life.

In this article we have listed 5 best and highest rated physiotherapists in Guwahati.

1. Dr. Poonam Sharma’s Get Active- the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre in Ganeshguri is one of best in town. Her charges are reasonable and service is satisfying.

2. Dr. Dharitri Nath is currently working in Ram Krishna Mission as a senior doctor and her address is Chandmari Colony. You can get to her by contacting on +917399727557. But hurry for your booking because her service and reasonable charges are the reasons behind her tight and busy schedule.

3. The Authentic Physiotherapy Clinic of Beltola is also a worthy place to visit for physiotherapy. They have doctors with 17 years of experience. You can reach them on any day of the week .

4. For Sports Fracture Rehabilitation, Anu and Swati’s Physiotherapy can be the destination to our search. You can reach them at 07947408306. Their clinic is in Bagharbari, Panjabari.

5. In Dispur for Individualized Physiotherapy, Clinical Physiotherapy, Chronic Pain and Heat Therapy is provided at the Diganta’s physiotherapy and Rehabilitation centre.