Menstruation also known as periods is the regular discharge of blood and mucosal tissue from the inner lining of the uterus through the vagina. Menstruation plays a vital role in the life of a woman and maintaining menstrual hygiene is important to avoid rashes and infections.

It is also essential to lead a healthy life during this crucial period of time. Poor menstrual hygiene is may cause resistance to diseases thereby increasing the chances and risk of getting sick.

Here are some tips that you can follow to maintain menstrual hygiene:

Sanitary napkins is the most necessary thing used during periods as it doesn’t lead to itchiness and rashes. Nowadays, tampons and menstrual cups are used which does not harm the skin and are environment-friendly. Some women experience heavy flow during the first 2-3 days of the periods and tend to use two sanitary pads in a single use to prevent staining of clothes but this can cause infection in vagina. A sanitary pad should be changed after every 4-5 hours to prevent infections and foul odour.

Wear comfortable cotton underwear and change it regularly.

Drink water and eat healthy food to prevent bloating stomach as it is a common problem during periods.

Engage in light exercises during periods and avoid heavy weight lifting exercises as it may lead to overexertion.

Take a shower at least twice a day to keep the genital area clean and do not use any chemical-laden products over there.