A woman takes care of and nurtures a family but they often strike a balance between work, motherhood and endless household duties leading them to ignore their health.

Ignoring health may cause health problems in the later future. Women often do not pay attention to many diseases resulting in them developing health issues and sometimes even some deadly diseases.

Silent killer diseases are diseases that show no symptoms and may have deadly consequences if left untreated. Heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes are the leading silent-killer diseases that most people today are suffering from.

Here are five silent-killer diseases that are prevalent in women:

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is the growth of cells that forms in the ovaries. The cells multiply quickly and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. When ovarian cancer develops, it does not show any symptoms. This deadly disease affects one in every 75 women. The five-year survival rate of ovarian cancer is only 46%.

Cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease and heart failure are most common in women. Women have significant symptoms like breathlessness, nausea, and exhaustion. Having a history of cardiovascular disease is at a higher risk of developing it.

Lupus

Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. Inflammation caused by lupus can affect your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. This may cause difficulty in breathing, including hair loss, stomach discomfort, and migraines.

Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the common diseases and has no noticeable symptoms. Particularly type 2 diabetes can be so subtle and seemingly innocuous that problems can develop without people realizing they have the condition.

Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a health condition that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. The nerve cells degrade to the point that they are irreversibly destroyed. Patients lose all muscular capacity and eventually die as the disease progresses.