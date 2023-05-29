Anxiety is a persistent mental state in the body due to stress and tension that may occur due to some consequences. Anxiety may show up through increased heartbeat, rapid breathing and sweating. Anxiety can also affect us physically. The body is prone to be affected by anxiety issues. The physical effects of anxiety are due to the activation of the sympathetic response. This helps to protect our body from perceived danger by putting them into state of survival.

Here are some signs that show you are suffering from anxiety:

Digestive issues

When we suffer from anxiety, we make many changes in our diet and lifestyle that affect the digestive system. Sympathetic activation ceases digestion, leading to constipation and other stomach-related issues.

Sleep and concentration issues

When we get anxiety we get stressed out and are unable to concentrate on things and are not able to sleep easily. Elevated stress hormones affect our sleep, leading to increased activation which creates a vicious cycle.

Tension in head and face

Increased stress hormones and postural changes lead to clenching jaws, the positioning of the head and grinding teeth. Stress can be visible in our face causing us being anxious.

Changes in heart rate

Heart rate increases due to pumping more blood to the big muscle groups that prepare the body to combat the threat situation in the body.

Muscle tension and pain

The muscles are held for prolonged period of time in the anxious people. The body prepare for taking action that creates tension in muscles, and weakness, leading to pain.

People suffering from anxiety experience physical symptoms of anxiety without even cognitively feeling anxious. Deep breathing and prolonged muscle relaxation helps in combating anxiety issues causing the system to go to its extreme level.