One of the seasonal vegetables available in abundance in the market during monsoon is teasle gourd or spiny gourd. Spiny gourd is a spiny vegetable that has lots of nutritional and health benefits.

Here are some health benefits of spiny gourd:

Phytonutrients

Spiny gourd is a great source of phytonutrients that helps to prevent diseases. The vegetable is also low in calories

Prevents colds and flu

Spiny gourd helps to keep infections and seasonal colds and flu at bay. It has anti-allergen and analgesic properties.

Reduces blood sugar level

As it has high water content and high in fiber, spiny gourd keep blood sugar levels in check. So, it is beneficial for diabetic patients as it is rich in plant insulin.

Prevents eye diseases

Carotenoids, like Lutein is present in spiny gourd. This helps to prevent eye diseases, heart diseases and even cancer. It is also a great source of Vitamin C a natural antioxidant, it removes toxic free radicals from the body reducing the chance of cancer.

Anti-ageing properties

Spiny gourd has anti-ageing properties as it contains antioxidants that fight with free radicals that the body contains. It helps to keep the skin healthy as it contains various flavonoids such as beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthins