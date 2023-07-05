Monsoon brings a change in the weather after the scorching heat of summer but digestive disorders and diseases are common during monsoon due to the sudden change in the weather. Even from an Ayurvedic standpoint, monsoon can cause dosha imbalances that affect the overall well-being of a person. There are certain herbs and spices help to restore these dosha imbalances.

Here is a list of herbs and spices that can be included in your diet during monsoon to boost your immune system:

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has immune-modulating properties that help to strengthen the immune system during monsoon. Consuming ashwagandha also helps to soothe brain, reduce swelling and help to control blood pressure.

Tulsi

Tulsi contains antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory properties. An individual can easily catch cold and cough during monsoon and to prevent it by having a cup of tulsi tea that helps to boost the immunity.

Giloy

Giloy is an anti-inflammatory herb that boost our immunity to fight against infection. Giloy has properties that help to manage fever and flu-like symptoms. Consuming giloy as a decoction or in the form of powder help to protect your immune system during monsoon.

Tumeric

Turmeric is one of the most common spice found in every household. Turmeric helps to heal wounds and respite chronic body pains that are difficult to cure in monsoon. One can make kadhas that boost the immune system and increase the metabolic rate of the body.

Ginger

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. One can have ginger tea or add ginger to soups and stews that help to boost your overall health, especially during monsoon.