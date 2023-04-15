Summer has arrived and the temperatures are going to rise. It is important to maintain the hydration level in our body as it drops during summer and consume foods that have high water content and helps to control our body heat. One such fruit is cucumber which is highly nutritious, and contain certain plant compounds and antioxidants that help to prevent many diseases.

Cucumbers are low in calories and contain a good amount of water and soluble fiber, making them ideal for promoting hydration and aiding in weight loss.

Here are 5 health benefits of cucumber:

Promotes hydration

During summer our hydration level drops and eating cucumber helps to maintain it as cucumbers are composed of about 96% water, which are effective at promoting hydration and can help you meet your daily fluid needs.

Weight loss

Cucumbers are low in calories which means that you can eat plenty of cucumbers without packing on the extra calories that lead to weight gain. The high water content of the fruit also helps in weight loss.

Contain antioxidants

Cucumbers contain antioxidants that contain flavonoids and tannins, These antioxidants are effective at blocking harmful free radicals.

Regulates bowel movement

Eating cucumbers help to support regular bowel movements. Dehydration is a major risk factor for constipation and eating cucumber improve bowel movement preventing constipation. Pectin, the type of soluble fiber found in cucumbers help to increase bowel movement frequency.

Lowers blood sugar

Cucumber helps to reduce blood sugar levels and prevent some complications of diabetes. Cucumber peel reversed most of the diabetes-associated changes and caused a decrease in blood sugar.