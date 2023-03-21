Bael leaves also known as bael patra has a great importance in Indian culture and mythology. Most people know about the nutrient value of bael fruit but very fewer know about the nutrient value that bael leaves contain.

Bael leaves contain nutrients including Vitamin A, C, B1 and B6 along with calcium and fibre. There are several health benefits of bael leaves. If you consume it daily, it can also provide relief to stomach-related problems, and improve heart health and liver.

Here are 5 health benefits of consuming bael leaves on an empty stomach in the morning:

Boosts immunity

Consuming bael leaves every morning on an empty stomach prevents cold and cough. Bael leaves contains vitamin C which strengthens the immune system of our body.

Get rid of stomach problems

Bael leaves can help you to get rid of gas, acidity and indigestion. It also helps to cure constipation and other stomach problems.

Improves heart health

Antioxidant properties are present in bael leaves, which protects the heart from diseases. It reduces the risk of heart attack and high blood pressure.

Keeps blood sugar level under control

Bael leaves are considered beneficial for diabetes patients. Consuming bael leaves helps to keep the blood sugar level under control.

Bael leaves can be consumed by boiling it in water and then filtering it. It can also be eaten in raw form or by mixing it with honey.