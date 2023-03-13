Cancer is considered one of the deadliest diseases which cannot be easily cured. There are certain foods that can lower the risk of developing cancer and have anti-cancer properties. Many fruits, vegetables, and nuts contain such properties.

However, there are no such foods that can completely protect people against cancer.

Here is a list of 5 foods that contain anti-cancer properties:

Apples

Apples contain plant-based compounds called polyphenols. Polyphenols help in preventing inflammation, cardiovascular disease and anticancer properties.

Berries

Berries such as raspberries and blueberries prevent or slow the development of various cancers, including breast cancer and cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, contain beneficial nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. These vegetables contain sulforaphane, which has potent anticancer properties.

Walnuts

Walnuts contain a substance called pedunculagin, which the body metabolizes into urolithins. Urolithins are compounds that bind to estrogen receptors and may play a role in preventing breast cancer.

Legumes

Legumes, such as beans, peas, and lentils, are high in fiber and help in lowering the risk of certain types of cancer.