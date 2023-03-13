Cancer is considered one of the deadliest diseases which cannot be easily cured. There are certain foods that can lower the risk of developing cancer and have anti-cancer properties. Many fruits, vegetables, and nuts contain such properties.
However, there are no such foods that can completely protect people against cancer.
Here is a list of 5 foods that contain anti-cancer properties:
- Apples
Apples contain plant-based compounds called polyphenols. Polyphenols help in preventing inflammation, cardiovascular disease and anticancer properties.
- Berries
Berries such as raspberries and blueberries prevent or slow the development of various cancers, including breast cancer and cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.
- Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, contain beneficial nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. These vegetables contain sulforaphane, which has potent anticancer properties.
- Walnuts
Walnuts contain a substance called pedunculagin, which the body metabolizes into urolithins. Urolithins are compounds that bind to estrogen receptors and may play a role in preventing breast cancer.
- Legumes
Legumes, such as beans, peas, and lentils, are high in fiber and help in lowering the risk of certain types of cancer.