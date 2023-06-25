Walking is considered to be the best form of physical activity and has many health benefits related to it.

It is one of the best way to lose weight. Whether be it a morning walk or evening walk everything is considered beneficial for our health.

Here are 5 ways that can increase the benefits of walking:

Maintain a routine

Make a routine for walking be it for 30 mins or 40 mins a day. Including walking in your routine to get its benefit steadily.

Warm up before walking

Warm-up session is essential before walking. Stretch your leg muscles, calves and thighs for about 10 mins with ease.

Maintain your posture while walking

Keep your head up, stand tall, and strengthen your back while walking. Keep your body relaxed and loosen up while walking. Take a moderate-intensity pace while walking.

Swing your arms

The best way to walk is to swing your hands and arms parallel to your body in a gentle manner. Make sure your shoulders move and not just your hands while walking. Do not swing your arms.

Take steps properly

The right way is to take each step from heel to toe. Strike every step with your heel and then roll your feet to the toe. Push the next step with your toes.