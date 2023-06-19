There are times when we crave to eat something sweet or sugary that can be harmful to our health. Sugar cravings or consuming excessive amounts of artificial sugar in your diet can cause weight gain, fatty liver disease, and diabetes. Sugar cravings need to be reduced for a healthier life.

Here are a few tips to combat sugar cravings:

Eat fruits

Eat fruits whenever you feel like eating something sweet as it contains numerous nutrients. Fruits like mango, grapes, and apples can be eaten to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Eat constantly

Keeping many gaps between your meals leads you to choose sugary foods or sweets. Instead, eat in every 3-5 hrs that help you avoid munching snacks or sugary foods.

Grab some gum

Chew a stick of gum whenever you feel like eating sugary foods. Even researchers have shown that chewing gum can reduce food cravings.

Choose quality foods

If you want to eat sugary food then have dark chocolate rather than a king-sized candy bar. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, reduces heart diseases and reduces high blood pressure.