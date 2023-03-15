Our gut health is related to digestive issues like constipation, bloating and acidity affecting mental health leading to mood disorders and other health issues. Constipation occurs when bowel movements are less frequent and it may happen due to changes in diet or routine or due to inadequate intake of fibre. Some of the symptoms of constipation are bloating, stomach ache and cramps.

Eating fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes and whole grains having a high amount of soluble and insoluble fibre helps to tackle gut issues effectively.

During the scorching summer, dehydration is common and a large quantity of water should be consumed to keep the body cool. There are variety of fruits that have a high water content apart from fibre that are good for our gut health. Fruits are rich in fibre and helps in relieving constipation and enhancing effects of prebiotics in the gut.

However, another reason of constipation is eating high-sugar and high-calorie foods on a regular basis.

Here are 4 summer fruits that help to relieve constipation:

Apples

An apple a day help to keep gut problems away. Apples contain pectin that is a soluble fibre known to relieve constipation.

Oranges

Oranges deliver a good fibre content along with Vitamin C which provides us with a generous dose of antioxidants and keeps constipation at bay.

Papaya

Papaya is another such fruit which if eaten as an evening snack can aid regular bowel movements.

· Black raisins

Dry fruits like black raisins when soaked in water and having it every morning help with a great moving gut.