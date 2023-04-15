Salads should definitely be included religiously in our diet in summer as it is the best way to refresh and cool our bodies. Combine vegetables and fruits in the form of salad to get the maximum amount of nutrition in your meals. It is important to include seasonal fruits and vegetables rather than fancy ones. It will be best if you add native, locally grown and colourful vegetables to your salads

Here are 5 salads that you can relish on summer:

Cucumber salad

Include chopped cucumber, chopped onion, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, tomato, coriander leaves and green chilli. Add salt and lemon juice and mix everything. Cucumber refreshes our body and helps to maintain the hydration level in our body.

Rajma salad

This salad includes cooked rajma, chopped cabbage, carrot, onion and bell peppers. Add salt and lemon juice for dressing. Rajma helps to stabilize blood glucose levels as it is a good source of soluble fibre and low on the glycermic index. Rajma lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.

Chickpea salad

Include boiled chickpea, onion, carrot, boiled cauliflower, beetroots, salt, curd and black pepper powder. Add everything to a bowl and mix them. Chickpeas are high in dietary fibre called raffinose which helps in digestion. It also improves your gut health and improves your heart health.

Moong dal salad

Prepare it with moong dal, chopped vegetables, salt, tamarind juice and black pepper powder. Moong dal fills-up your stomach and improves the metabolism rate and aids in weight loss. Moong dal is enriched with minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron and copper. It also contains folate, fibre and Vitamin B6.