Boosting our immune system by staying hydrated is essential as the glucose level in our body easily drops down and dehydration hits us during summer. Having a strong immunity protect us from diseases causing viruses and keep us healthy.

Whenever we speak of immunity-boosting drinks, the first thing that comes in mind of the people is a kadha prepared with various herbs and spices. But it’s not required that a healthy immunity drink need to be tasteless or contain herbs or spices. There are some summer drinks that enhance the immune system and help to beat the scorching heat.

Here is a list of 4 summer drinks that will boost your immune system:

Mint buttermilk

Summer drinks are incomplete without buttermilk or lassi. This drink helps the digestive system and helps to boost immunity. Adding mint leaves and cumin powder to this tangy drink make it much more healthier. Curd contains gut friendly bacteria while mint is rich in Vitamin C, E, A while cumin is loaded with Vitamin C.

Khus drink

The refreshing khus drink is an ultimate summer cooler. Khus are a rich source of antioxidants that boost immunity by fighting free radicals in the body as well it contain zinc that support the natural deference system which helps to heal wound in our body.

Aam Panna

The relishing drink in summer is aam panna. Tangy flavoured, aam panna prepared with raw mangoes, cumin powder and black salt help to reduce depression, prevents dehydration and diarrhea. It also increase the bacterial resistance of the body.

Green Smoothie

A glass of refreshing green smoothie prepared with spinach, cucumber and amla juice boost your immunity. Spinach and amla are packed with antioxidants, Vitamin C, beta carotene, which increase the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems while cucumber keeps you hydrated.