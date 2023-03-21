Hormones play an important role in regulating body function. One of the primary hormones that the ovary produces is the sex hormone called progesterone along with estrogen. Women with low progesterone levels undergo irregular periods, anxiety, waking up at night, bone loss and fibrocystic breasts. Consuming certain foods helps to increase progesterone levels in our body.

Here is a list of some food items that helps to increase the progesterone level:

Banana

Banana helps in the production of the progesterone hormone. Magnesium is also known to regulate the pituitary gland which, in turn, regulates the production of progesterone.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in vitamin B6 that help to raise progesterone production.

Ladies finger

Ladies finger is also known as okra is a rich source of magnesium and zinc, which play an essential role in balancing progesterone hormones.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc which helps to increase progesterone production.